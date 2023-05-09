Hearing for man accused in Mason teen’s crash death set for later this month

On March 31, Stephens issued a written ruling denying the defense motion that alleged the field sobriety test administered at the scene by the West Chester Police officer was faulty.

Ondreka is free on bond.

The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.

The teen was extracted from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

