Hearing for debated Land of Illusion expansion plan again delayed by coronavirus

The commissioners were scheduled to consider the $109 million, phased expansion plan last week, but the meeting was cancelled because commissioners Cindy Carpenter, Don Dixon and T.C. Rogers were all ill due to COVID-19.

The public hearing was rescheduled for Monday, but County Administrator Judi Boyko received a letter from the developer’s attorney, Scott Phillips, on Friday asking to postpone the hearing. He wrote the commissioners’ “health and well-being are much more important” than deciding a zoning matter.