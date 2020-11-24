Hearing for debated Land of Illusion expansion plan again delayed by coronavirus

Because all three Butler County commissioners have the coronavirus, they met virtually on Monday, but the debated Land of Illusion expansion plan was not the table at the request of the developer.
The commissioners were scheduled to consider the $109 million, phased expansion plan last week, but the meeting was cancelled because commissioners Cindy Carpenter, Don Dixon and T.C. Rogers were all ill due to COVID-19.
The public hearing was rescheduled for Monday, but County Administrator Judi Boyko received a letter from the developer’s attorney, Scott Phillips, on Friday asking to postpone the hearing. He wrote the commissioners’ “health and well-being are much more important” than deciding a zoning matter.
“It’s also my belief that postponing the hearing until it can be conducted in-person or to give us the opportunity to prepare for an entirely remote presentation would be in the best interest of my client,” Phillips wrote. “In fact, I believe that my client would be prejudiced by being forced to present his application to the Commissioners entirely via videoconference without the ability to properly prepare for that.”
Rogers conducted the meeting via WebEx, and Carpenter connected by phone. Dixon, who told the Journal-News recently he was feeling a bit better, did not participate. The commissioners will consider the zoning request next week.
Land of Illusion owner Brett Oakley wants to rezone 206 acres across eight parcels off Thomas Road in Madison Twp. to a Business Planned Unit Development from the current agriculture, residential and general business classifications. He wants to make Land of Illusion a year-round facility with additional family activities, camping sites and a hotel.
The Butler County Planning Commission and the county Rural Zoning Commission denied the rezoning request. Neighbors have opposed the expansion.
“We’re a rural community,” Matt Richardson said recently. “Thomas Road is already dangerous. We don’t want a campground and a hotel there.”