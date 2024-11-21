Have you seen missing West Chester 7-year-old with autism?

West Chester Police are asking for public help finding a missing 7-year-old boy with autism.
West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barb Wilson said that the boy was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near his home on Wyndtree Drive, and is known to like water and parks.
He is four feet tall and weighs 44 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, black New Balance shoes and a jacket.
Anyone who sees the child is asked to call West Chester Police at 513-777-2231.
