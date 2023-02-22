Have you seen missing 83-year-old West Chester man?

An 83-year-old West Chester Twp. man who suffers from dementia is the subject of an Endangered Missing Adult Alert.
Thomas Geib is a white man who stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was reported missing at 11 a.m. Wednesday after he drove away from his home and has not been able to be reached.
He was driving a maroon 2018 Dodge Caravan with Ohio plate number JWJ 5510.
Call 911 if you spot Geib or the minivan.
In Other News
1
‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show
2
Remains found at Hueston Woods confirmed to be Michael McKenney...
3
Police search for man who allegedly left bullets at Ross High School...
4
Lakota school board considers ‘listening session’ for public
5
Riegert Square parking lot makeover to start this summer
About the Author