Have you seen 68-year-old missing from Middletown care facility?

Darell Sims, 68, walked away from his care facility Tuesday evening and has not returned
Darell Sims, 68, walked away from his care facility Tuesday evening and has not returned

By Daniel Susco
24 minutes ago

The Middletown Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Darell Sims, 68, who walked away from a care facility and has not returned.

The alert was issued for Southwest Ohio, including Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties.

Sims was last seen wearing a black bubble coat with a black toboggan, and walked away from his care facility on Hamilton Middletown Road in Middletown at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sims is a Black man, five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Sims should call 911, or to call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to Middletown police.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

