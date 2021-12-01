Have you seen 68-year-old missing from Middletown care facility?

The Middletown Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Darell Sims, 68, who walked away from a care facility and has not returned.
The alert was issued for Southwest Ohio, including Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties.
Sims was last seen wearing a black bubble coat with a black toboggan, and walked away from his care facility on Hamilton Middletown Road in Middletown at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sims is a Black man, five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Sims should call 911, or to call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to Middletown police.
