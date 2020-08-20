Have you seen man missing from West Chester Twp.?

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 40-year-old man missing since Wednesday who is in need of medication.
Jermaine Singleton was last seen walking away from Wendy’s, 5909 Muhlhauser Road in West Chester Twp., police said.
He stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs approximately 180 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown or dark green Carhartt-style coat.
He is known to frequent downtown Cincinnati.
Anyone who has had contact or seen Singleton since Wednesday should call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231. Anyone who spots him is urged to call the local police or 911.