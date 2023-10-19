Have you had items stolen from your vehicle? Fairfield Twp. Police seek to return items

Credit: kali9

Credit: kali9

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Fairfield Twp. Police stopped suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins early Thursday morning and found their vehicle loaded down with items believed to have been stolen in the past week, according to police.

An officer on patrol spotted suspicious activity on Parkamo Avenue and detained the suspects and their car, said Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. Most of the items recovered were likely taken from vehicles in the township, city of Fairfield and Hamilton.

Explore2 dead in Fairfield apartment were killed in murder-suicide, police say

“Construction equipment and a lot of tools” were found in the suspects’ vehicle, McCroskey said.

Police are trying to pair the stolen items with victims before formal charges are filed. Anyone had items stolen recently from a vehicle is asked to call Det. Mitchell Williams at 513-887-4406 (ext. 4182).

In Other News
1
2 suspects in local drug trafficking case will return to court next...
2
Local hotel owner sued for more than $420K in back taxes slowly...
3
Breast cancer survivor is ‘Making Strides’ sharing her journey and...
4
His dad died when he was 8. A few days later, Cooper Burt dove into a...
5
Hamilton Council considers forgivable loan to new downtown restaurant

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top