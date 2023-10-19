Have you had items stolen from your vehicle? Fairfield Twp. Police seek to return items

Fairfield Twp. Police stopped suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins early Thursday morning and found their vehicle loaded down with items believed to have been stolen in the past week, according to police.

An officer on patrol spotted suspicious activity on Parkamo Avenue and detained the suspects and their car, said Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. Most of the items recovered were likely taken from vehicles in the township, city of Fairfield and Hamilton.

“Construction equipment and a lot of tools” were found in the suspects’ vehicle, McCroskey said.

Police are trying to pair the stolen items with victims before formal charges are filed. Anyone had items stolen recently from a vehicle is asked to call Det. Mitchell Williams at 513-887-4406 (ext. 4182).