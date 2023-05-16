Hamilton’s Public Works Dept. aims to beat food drive collection records

Area schools have been participating in the food drive since May 1, and will collect food until Thursday as the Hamilton City Schools, Badin High Schools, and area Catholic schools have bins and barrels at their buildings for student and teacher donations.

The public can participate at city locations and the city’s two area Kroger stores. The Public Works truck will be at the East Side Kroger,1450 S. Erie Blvd., on May 22 and 24 and West Side Kroger, 1474 Main St., on May 23 and 25. Also, donations can be accepted from May 22 to 26 at the Hamilton city garage, 2210 S. Erie Blvd., and the Hamilton city building, 345 High St.

Meijer has again made a financial donation to help get the drive going.

Donations at Serve City, which will be the benefactor of the food drive, have been down since the start of the pandemic, which ended earlier this month, and Arthur said this drive “really makes a difference” for the community. The list of needs is posted on the bins and barrels because he said, “We just don’t want this to be a weight thing.”

Serve City Executive Director Tammi Ector said this drive is “very impactful” for the food pantry, which is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Since January, when she started with Serve City, there’s been an uptick of individuals coming through to receive food, “so it will definitely help to meet the demand of those who access our pantry.”

Donations have been down at the pantry since the start of the pandemic, so while the surge of food provided with the Public Works food drive will help, donations are needed year-round for the choice pantry, Ector said. She added that different types of food, such as fresh fruits and vegetables and different food staples, are always needed.

Ector said with the help of residents and visitors to the city, “we can fill the stomachs and the spirits of the Hamiltonians who need it the most.”

“We really appreciate everyone who is donating, and we really look forward to continue serving those who come through our pantry,” she said.

Arthur said the items collected will be delivered to Serve City on May 30.

Mayor Pat Moeller proclaimed the week of May 21 National Public Works Week in the city of Hamilton, and the reading of the proclamation, Public Works Director Jim Williams thanked his team but also called out special thanks and appreciation for City Engineer Rich Engle, saying, “You’re a key part of our team and everything that you do, from traffic safety to the major capital improvement projects, we couldn’t do it without you, so thank you very much.”