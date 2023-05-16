Hamilton’s Public Works Dept. aims to beat food drive collection records

Hamilton’s Public Works Dept. is used to fixing things, but every May, they seem to want to smash one thing — the annual food drive collection amount.
A leader of the 2022 Public Works Week non-perishable food drive, Dan Arthur, Hamilton’s assistant public works director, said the division wanted to set a new collection record. They did, and they want to do it again.
“Over the first three years of the program, we have actually raised over 10,000 pounds of delivered foods,” he said, adding they skipped 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, “That’s substantial. That’s 5 tons of food that has been delivered to the pantry and has been given to the families in our community. It makes a huge difference.”
They raised about 2,200 pounds, or just more than 1 ton, in 2021, almost a third of what they raised in 2019. But in 2022, they collected about 3,300 pounds of food, and Arthur said he wants to “get the giving up” in 2023.
This year’s goal is 4,000 pounds.
Area schools have been participating in the food drive since May 1, and will collect food until Thursday as the Hamilton City Schools, Badin High Schools, and area Catholic schools have bins and barrels at their buildings for student and teacher donations.
The public can participate at city locations and the city’s two area Kroger stores. The Public Works truck will be at the East Side Kroger,1450 S. Erie Blvd., on May 22 and 24 and West Side Kroger, 1474 Main St., on May 23 and 25. Also, donations can be accepted from May 22 to 26 at the Hamilton city garage, 2210 S. Erie Blvd., and the Hamilton city building, 345 High St.
Meijer has again made a financial donation to help get the drive going.
Donations at Serve City, which will be the benefactor of the food drive, have been down since the start of the pandemic, which ended earlier this month, and Arthur said this drive “really makes a difference” for the community. The list of needs is posted on the bins and barrels because he said, “We just don’t want this to be a weight thing.”
Serve City Executive Director Tammi Ector said this drive is “very impactful” for the food pantry, which is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Since January, when she started with Serve City, there’s been an uptick of individuals coming through to receive food, “so it will definitely help to meet the demand of those who access our pantry.”
Donations have been down at the pantry since the start of the pandemic, so while the surge of food provided with the Public Works food drive will help, donations are needed year-round for the choice pantry, Ector said. She added that different types of food, such as fresh fruits and vegetables and different food staples, are always needed.
Ector said with the help of residents and visitors to the city, “we can fill the stomachs and the spirits of the Hamiltonians who need it the most.”
“We really appreciate everyone who is donating, and we really look forward to continue serving those who come through our pantry,” she said.
Arthur said the items collected will be delivered to Serve City on May 30.
Mayor Pat Moeller proclaimed the week of May 21 National Public Works Week in the city of Hamilton, and the reading of the proclamation, Public Works Director Jim Williams thanked his team but also called out special thanks and appreciation for City Engineer Rich Engle, saying, “You’re a key part of our team and everything that you do, from traffic safety to the major capital improvement projects, we couldn’t do it without you, so thank you very much.”
