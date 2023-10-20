Hamilton’s Main Street continues to grow as newest boutique opens next week

HAMILTON — Main Street has an eclectic mix of shops, with a growing number of complementary boutiques.

Next weekend, The Local Boutique and Social House will open with owners Emily Enderle and Kathy Brossart celebrating on Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will have grand opening weekend festivities starting Friday.

The Local Boutique and Social House offers women’s clothing and accessories, but they also offer workshops, like girls’ day or night out, or some other private event or gathering with a local crafter or vendor, like Petals & Wicks or any other Main Street neighbor.

“We’re going to offer a wide range of clothes and accessories and gifts,” said Enderle. “We want to have someone for everyone. All sizes. All ages.”

The site at 111 Main St. was their first choice to move, though they were considering a couple of other locations, such as directly across the street and on High Street at ArtSpace.

Though there are a number of other boutiques on Main Street, or right off the roadway, Brossart said, “You don’t just go to one boutique. You go to multiple shops.”

Enderle added, “I feel like we’re going to feed off each other. We don’t want to compete but complement each other.”

The Local Boutique and Social House’s space was possible because Main St. Throw Shop moved two doors down to a smaller location. John Simmons relocated his shop this summer to the former Preferred Puppies storefront.

Main St. Throw Shop, now at 105 Main St., opened in 2019, and like other businesses saw a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Simmons said the location is better suited for him and the business. He anticipates it will pick up, especially when he resumes holding tournaments in the region. He has one come up on the day after Thanksgiving at Cabin Creek on Eaton Road.

But Simmons is hopeful for the future of Main Street with businesses like The Local Boutique and Social House opening, bringing more people into the city.

“As long as the city of Hamilton continues its push for growth, and as long as they promote small businesses just as much as they promote the bigger businesses, I think we’re going to do really well,” Simmons said.

Brossart and Enderle can see what’s coming on Hamilton’s small business horizon and are excited for what’s to come.

“We love Hamilton and everything that’s come into Hamilton in the past few months,” Enderle said. “And for the future, there just are great things happening.”

Grand opening weekend

The Local Boutique and Social House, 111 Main St., Hamilton, will have its grand opening weekend festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 27, and go until Sunday, Oct. 29. The shop will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The boutique’s normal operating hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays to Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays to Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Main St. Throw Shop

Main St. Throw Shop is located at 105 Main St., and are open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays.

