Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market prepares for 147th summer at old courthouse

On Sat., May 21, the spring market will open and move to the Butler County Courthouse location. The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon., rain or shine. The spring market gives patrons a chance to exercise with a walk around the courthouse. Many take advantage of the chance to get out with their pets.

“We even had a pet pig last year, walking around,” Donnell said.

About 20 vendors participate in the Hamilton Winter Market. A few of the participating vendors have included Brookside Farms (meat,) and Half Pint Provisions (jams/preserves) to Treats of Love (dog and cat treats) and Made with Love, Amanda (upcycled/crafted gifts and decor), and many more. Botanical Blends by Kim have become popular for their handcrafted Elderberry syrup.

The market recently welcomed a new microgreens vendor, “American Microgreens.” It will be there Sunday at the Fitton Center.

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market has historically been a “Make it, Bake it, or Grow it” market. Many Winter Market vendors also participate during the regular market season.

Typically, more than 30 vendors sign up to participate in the warmer months. Pop-up vendor booths are also available for $15 for one Saturday. Also, there will be a food truck on site each week. Donnell said participation has been down overall, due to COVID.

The market has a core group of committed vendors. Some of them have been serving the community each week for years.

“We just had one vendor pass away, who has been with us for over five decades, Gary Dittman,” Donnell said.

Donnell said several vendors who started at the market have had the opportunity to grow their businesses and open a storefront.

“We need to build on that, and we need to buy local,” she said, “We do see a lot of relationships grow from the market, between the customer and vendor, alike.”

A “Market Bucks” program is available to customers. Shoppers can swipe their credit card in exchange for “Market Bucks,” which can be used like cash. This is done because some vendors don’t have credit card capabilities.

“A lot of customers don’t carry cash anymore. So, this is a way the vendors won’t lose money, and it gives them another opportunity to sell,” Donnell said.

Plus, there is a “Market Bucks” drawing held at noon each week, where guests can enter to win $15 in “Market Bucks” to spend. Winners may redeem the “Market Bucks” the following Saturday.

In addition, other programs like SNAP and Produce Perks have been made available. Produce Perks may be matched up to $25.

HOW TO GO

What: Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market

Where: Historic Butler County Courthouse on all four sides, outdoors

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 21 through Oct. 1

More: facebook.com/hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket or hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket.com