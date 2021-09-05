Hamilton’s ‘Empowerment’ program helps launch minority-owned businesses: Here are 2 stories

People first gathered in April at the Booker T. Washington Community Center to learn how they could be helped by a group of several banks, the BTW center, the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and other business people. Some of the businesses are now taking flight.

“We knew there were people in the community who had a business, but they didn’t know what the next step was, or they wanted to start a business,” said Chamina Curtis, a leader of the empowerment program who is also a business lecturer at Miami University. “Many people are at various stages of this idea of business ownership.”

The program uniquely brought together five banks: Key Bank, LCNB National Bank, Telhio Credit Union, First Financial Bank and Huntington Bank.

Having several involved was helpful because “different banks have expertise in different areas,” Curtis said.

“The empowerment program gave me a lot of tools,” Tipton said.

Caption Stanley Tipton is getting ready to open Soul-Full restaurant on Central Ave. in Hamilton. The restaurant will feature soul and cajun inspired dishes. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

”It’s definitely been a help with just mingling and meeting people who were in the meeting, rubbing elbows and finding different resources, that I haven’t even tapped into yet because I’m not fully open,” he said.

Tipton looks forward to when local diners can visit.

“Be ready to be wowed and have your taste buds blown away,” he said.

Other businesses opening

Hamilton native Kimberly Hill-Haugabook plans a grand opening later this month for her Western Avenue Family Practice, at 1101 Western Ave., which has operated part-time since Nov. 2.

Even since then, she has spent most of her time providing annual physical exams for Medicare patients in their homes as far as southern Kentucky. She may drive 1,000 miles a week.

“I had to do a whole lot of renovating/remodeling,” she said. Her office has and a four-person laboratory affiliated with Kettering Health.

She is a family nurse practitioner, working with a collaborative physician, Dr. Peter Scheidler. In February, she was approved for full privileges at Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital, where she can admit patients, go on rounds, and discharge people.

At her main job now, “the pay is really decent, but my dream is that practice,” she said. “I’ve made so many sacrifices and worked so hard.”

Hill-Haugabook, who graduated with the Hamilton High School Class of 1983, has been paying the employees at her medical practice from her current earnings. She soon will meet with the Telhio Credit Union, which will help her make the financial transition to the practice.

“When I do my grand opening, I’m going full-time,” she said.

Meanwhile, Natosha Frazier, 42, is about to launch her Cajun Roule Southern Soul Food truck, featuring po’ boy sandwiches, at Saturday’s Hamilton Flea. She has worked in the food service industry 17 years.

“I’m really blessed and grateful for that program,” said Frazier, who grew up in Louisiana. “I’m overwhelmed with thankfulness, because it’s been so much.”

Dreams formed here

“It has been amazing to see people realize their dreams,” Curtis said. She credited the BTW advisory board and leadership team and the chamber in particular “for making this happen.”

Amid discussions during the Black Lives Matter protests, local people sought ways to improve minorities’ lives.

For people who live in the Second Ward (also known as Riverview) and Fourth Ward (Jefferson), it took trust to share their business dreams with strangers. But, “the (BTW) center is a trusted institution within the community,” Curtis said. “We put the call out. We called people directly, saying, ‘Hey, come out.’”

“It far exceeded our expectations,” Curtis said about the effort, which will continue and can add more businesses. “I want to thank the community for entrusting us with their dreams of owning their own business and allowing us to assist them in any way that we can.”

The program helps with other things, such as creating business plans, which can be the difference between success and failure for any company.

Most importantly, Hill-Hougabook said, “the program provides a support network. The chamber is an amazing resource,” filled with encouraging members.

People interested in developing or growing minority programs through the program can contact Curtis at clcurtis29@gmail.com; the chamber at dan@hamilton-ohio.com; or the BTW center at sbroyles@gmvymca.org.