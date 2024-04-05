Hamilton’s city manager steps away as he takes on a larger county role

And from City Council’s viewpoint, he did just that.

“When you joined us, you came here with a wish to be successful,” said Council member Tim Naab. “You’ve certainly proven that success time and time and time again.”

Today is Smith’s last day as Hamilton city manager. On Monday, he begins the next chapter of his career as the CEO of the Butler County Finance Authority, formerly known as the county port authority. Part of his job will offer strategic oversight to the new independent body, the Hamilton Development Finance Agency, which Hamilton City Council will eventually seat a board of directors and appoint a person to manage day-to-day operations.

Mayor Pat Moeller, who’s been known for using any number of sports-related quotes and idioms, turned to a movie line he attributed to Clint Eastwood: “It’s been a real honor to ride with you.”

“I think we can all say that because we all rode with you as you led the way through the valleys and peaks,” the mayor said.

Council member Joel Lauer said he’s “never been more impressed with a person,” adding that he’s “never come across a person, including very high-level coaches, that has your determination, your resiliency and your grit.”

The reference to determination, resiliency and grit was a nod to Smith’s comments about three specific items he wore on his last City Council meeting that reminded him of his 13-plus years as the administrative leader of Hamilton.

The pair of cufflinks, that belonged to his father, Bill Smith, is a reminder of determination. The elder Smith became a vice president at JCPenney in New York City at nearly the same age to the month as Smith (36) when Hamilton hired him as city manager.

“My dad had signed an NFL contract with the (Minnesota) Vikings, got cut early in his career,” Smith said. His dad took a part-time job selling shoes at JCPenney’s soon after as he tried to figure out what to do with his life. “Fifteen years after he took that job, he got promoted into a very significant vice president’s role in New York City. So for a small kid from Iowa who only went to college to play football ― he also played basketball and baseball ― that to me was determination.”

A ring, made by his great-grandfather, Crayton Ava Lang, is a reminder of resiliency. He led his family’s jewelry business through the Great Depression (he even couldn’t afford to keep his son, Smith’s grandfather, Creighton LaVerne Lang, on the payroll). After the Great Depression, Smith’s great-grandfather crafted a reminder of that time.

The last piece was his watch, a present from his wife, Frances, right before they married. He said during last week’s meeting that watch reminds him of grit, because, “if you know that redhead out in that crowd, if anyone has grit, it is her. She’s done some pretty incredible things.”

While Smith is stepping down as city manager today, he, as Council member Carla Fiehrer said, is “not leaving Hamilton, helping to still keep that momentum going.” In February, Smith was hired by the Butler County Finance Authority to lead that economic development agency, which includes projects that would be in Hamilton.

Though Smith will be gone from the city, Naab acknowledges his relationship with Hamilton will continue as the administrative leader of the BCFA.

“We’re excited for you, for your family,” he said. “We’re excited for the opportunities that we have in front of us, and council is all very proud to have worked with you, and we wish you nothing but the best as you move along in your career.”