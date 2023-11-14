Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt turns 10 and adds several more vendors

Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt, a two-day event that celebrates the city’s German heritage, will return to the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center with an array of German wares, food, and live entertainment. This is the 10th year for the annual event.

Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt will be 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center. Cost of admission is $2 per person for guests ages 12 and older.

The German-style market experience was founded on the tradition of German Christmas markets, which are in Germany in October and December. Typically, the markets feature German food, drinks, live music, dance and vendors with toys, clothing, jewelry, cheeses, chocolates, furniture and more.

Jerry Hammond and Barb Zellner, who retired from planning the event this year, have been instrumental in bringing the event to town and helping it succeed.

“Hamilton has a very long and rich German heritage, so we love to remember that history, and it’s a beautiful time to tie into the German Christkindlmarkt’s that Germany holds as well,” said Joni Copas, publicity chair for Hamilton Christkindlmarkt. “It’s a nice weekend to remember Hamilton’s German heritage, and to do some Christmas shopping.”

This year, there will be more than 50 participating vendors, live entertainment and German food available both days.

“We have 15 brand-new vendors, and seven vendors that have been with us for seven years,” said Beth Robson, co-chair of the event and vendor coordinator for Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt. “This year, the vendors have to have 50 percent or more of their booth that has been created by them.”

Kathy Youngpeter from Painted Lady Crafts will be creating laser-work ornaments and other German items from original German patterns, for example.

“We have worked hard to get some wonderful vendors that meet the needs of all of our holiday shoppers. We have something for everyone,” Robson said.

Other German gift items will include beer steins, pyramids and nutcrackers as well as T-shirts, jewelry, soaps, candles and more. There are also unique foods, such as freeze-dried candy, chocolates, and sugar-coated pecans that will be made on site. Hanover Winery will be serving and selling their signature wines. The Hamiltonian Store will also be participating. Vendors will offer varying price points for shoppers.

The market will be divided into “two rooms” — with a “market room” and a “nutcracker room.” The event will be indoors, under one roof. There will be a decorated antique sleigh with a lit Christmas tree for photo ops. More than 3,000 guests attended the event last year.

“The theme this year is gingerbread, and we are cutting out buildings in the shape of large gingerbread cookies for the lobby,” Robson said.

High Main Laserworks will provide cardboard cut-outs of some of Hamilton’s buildings, which will be used as decorations for the event. The business will also be making “gingerbread” ornaments that will be for sale. There will be a special 10-year glass ornament as well as the first wooden ornament in the Hamilton Christkindlmarkt continuing series, which will be introduced this year.

How to go

What: Hamilton Christkindlmarkt

When: Dec. 1-2

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1715 Fairgrove Avenue and Ohio 4, Hamilton

Admission: $2 ages 12 and older