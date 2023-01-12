Hamilton’s annual MLK Jr. Day march set for Monday morning

Hamilton’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march will celebrate and remember the civil rights champion’s fight through non-violence on Monday.
The march and subsequent service afterward are designed to unite the community through King’s message that still hits home for many nearly 55 years after his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.
King’s leadership in the civil rights movement was pivotal in helping to end entrenched segregation for African Americans, and to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Baptist minister’s words and legacy continue to resonate with all those seeking justice worldwide.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
“I believe in keeping the dream alive, and marching just allows us to honor that movement, honor the sacrifices that he made and those that walked with him,” said Pastor Shaquila Mathews, commonly known as Pastor Shaq around the city of Hamilton. She said marching on MLK Jr. Day is a reminder that the community is still lifted by his message and actions.
For Mathews, King’s message through nonviolence was about “coming together,” where color and race should never be barriers for anybody, and members of a community are “looking at people as people” as they are both “loving and kind.”
The Hamilton march will begin gathering at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St., and the march begins at 11 a.m. The route is expected to cross the High-Main Bridge once again and go back down High Street.
A service following the march will be at noon at the House of Deliverance, 333 S. Second St.
About the Author