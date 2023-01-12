Hamilton’s annual MLK Jr. Day march set for Monday morning

For Mathews, King’s message through nonviolence was about “coming together,” where color and race should never be barriers for anybody, and members of a community are “looking at people as people” as they are both “loving and kind.”

The Hamilton march will begin gathering at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St., and the march begins at 11 a.m. The route is expected to cross the High-Main Bridge once again and go back down High Street.

A service following the march will be at noon at the House of Deliverance, 333 S. Second St.