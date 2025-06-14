Hamilton youth invited to free Summer Play Days at Spooky Nook Sports

Crews are putting finishing touches on the hardwood and other courts at Spooky Nook sports Champion Mill. There are 14 hardwood basketball courts and 14 sports courts for a total of 28 basketball courts that can be converted to volleyball courts and other types of courts like pickleball, futsal or field hockey. Basketball and volleyball teams are already practicing at the facility. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crews are putting finishing touches on the hardwood and other courts at Spooky Nook sports Champion Mill. There are 14 hardwood basketball courts and 14 sports courts for a total of 28 basketball courts that can be converted to volleyball courts and other types of courts like pickleball, futsal or field hockey. Basketball and volleyball teams are already practicing at the facility. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Staff
32 minutes ago
X

Hamilton youth ages 12-18 will soon have a chance to play some free ball at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.

Two courts will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 and the same hours on July 15. Spooky Nook is located at 601 N. B St.

The Summer Play Day is sponsored by 17STRONG, Hamilton City Schools and Spooky Nook Champion Mill.

Sports that can be played during the open hours include basketball, volleyball, soccer and more.

Hamilton City Schools principals will be on-site. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a friend and to bring a water bottle.

ARCHIVES

As Hamilton revitalization continues, giant new mural across river from Spooky Nook is recognized

PHOTOS: Construction Tour of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton

PHOTOS: Ja’Marr Chase attends autograph show at Spooky Nook

Spooky Nook, 17Strong hosting Hamilton Neighborhood Nights Out

In Other News
1
Huge weekend in Cincinnati spurs city to activate Emergency Operations...
2
Trump again singles out Springfield, immigrants in social media rant
3
7-year-old autistic girl dies in drowning in West Chester Twp.
4
Springfield Haitians feel ‘trapped’ with anticipated removal orders...
5
Jury reaches verdict in 20-year-old Hamilton murder

About the Author

Staff