Hamilton youth invited to free Summer Play Days at Spooky Nook Sports

Hamilton youth ages 12-18 will soon have a chance to play some free ball at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.
Two courts will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 and the same hours on July 15. Spooky Nook is located at 601 N. B St.
The Summer Play Day is sponsored by 17STRONG, Hamilton City Schools and Spooky Nook Champion Mill.
Sports that can be played during the open hours include basketball, volleyball, soccer and more.
Hamilton City Schools principals will be on-site. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a friend and to bring a water bottle.
