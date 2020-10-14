Hamilton woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of alleged co-conspirator

BUTLER COUNTY — One of the women accused in a Middletown man’s death late last year pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
Chelsea N. Bussell, 27, of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony, and the kidnapping charge was dropped, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. She was sentenced by Judge Charles Pater to three to four and a half years.
Bussell’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
The other woman in the case, Jamie Strack, 38, formerly of Fairfield and Hamilton, has her trial set for January or February 2021, according to records. Strack’s bond remains at $200,000.
The women were charged with involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping for the Dec. 17, 2019 death of Brandon York, 30, of Middletown.
They were set to be tried separately because each "gave statements to police making separate trial necessary,” said Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress, who declined further comment.
York died at Bethesda Butler Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the incident occurred in the area of 12th and Hanover streets in Hamilton.
The women were part of a deception to get another man to leave his residence and get into a vehicle with the intent to cause serious physical harm, prosecutors said. During the commission of the alleged crimes, York was shot.
Detectives served search warrants connected to the case in the city’s North End, including the area of Vine Street, shortly after the shooting that involved the SWAT team.