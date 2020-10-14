Hamilton woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of alleged co-conspirator

They were set to be tried separately because each "gave statements to police making separate trial necessary,” said Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress, who declined further comment.

York died at Bethesda Butler Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the incident occurred in the area of 12th and Hanover streets in Hamilton.

The women were part of a deception to get another man to leave his residence and get into a vehicle with the intent to cause serious physical harm, prosecutors said. During the commission of the alleged crimes, York was shot.

Detectives served search warrants connected to the case in the city’s North End, including the area of Vine Street, shortly after the shooting that involved the SWAT team.