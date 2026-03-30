Hamilton transportation company to lay off 100

At the Butler County facility, the majority of the layoffs will affect drivers (54) and dock workers (36). The remaining positions affected are dispatchers and dock leads (two each), plus administrative assistant, driver manager, inbound dock manager, operations coordinator, operations supervisor and senior operations manager (one each).

Thirty-two layoffs will come from at the company’s facility in Livonia, Michigan, while the remaining cuts will be carried out in Indiana (6), Kentucky (6), Tennessee (3) and West Virginia (2), according to the WARN notice.

Day & Ross started in 1950 and was bought by McCain Foods in 1966. It is now owned entirely by McCain, the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen french fries and potato products.

The company opened its Symmes Road location in 2000 and hired workers who had lost their jobs when the previous company there, Dedicated Logistics Inc., shut down after General Motors chose a different shipping company.

Day & Ross has no union. Employees who are laid off will not be able to move into other jobs at the company and will not receive severance pay, Day & Ross said in the notice.

The company said it will provide information on how employees can access unemployment insurance benefits and available services, including job placement assistance, retraining programs or counseling.