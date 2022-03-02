Hamilton traffic alert: Different part of Maple Ave. to be closed Thursday

Maple Avenue between South Erie Boulevard and South 13th Street will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
This closure is necessary to safely perform a natural gas main investigation.
The city had Maple Avenue closed todaybetween MLK Jr. Boulevard and South 7th Street for the same type of work.
Work being conducted is weather permitting. “No parking” signs and detours will be posted, and traffic control will be in place at the time of restriction.
City officials ask motorists to use caution in the work zone and obey temporary traffic patterns. Residents and businesses will have access to their properties.
