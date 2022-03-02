Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Hamilton traffic alert: Different part of Maple Ave. to be closed Thursday

Maple Avenue between South Erie Boulevard and South 13th Street will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. FILE

caption arrowCaption
Maple Avenue between South Erie Boulevard and South 13th Street will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. FILE

News
By , Staff Writer
41 minutes ago

Maple Avenue between South Erie Boulevard and South 13th Street will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This closure is necessary to safely perform a natural gas main investigation.

The city had Maple Avenue closed todaybetween MLK Jr. Boulevard and South 7th Street for the same type of work.

Work being conducted is weather permitting. “No parking” signs and detours will be posted, and traffic control will be in place at the time of restriction.

City officials ask motorists to use caution in the work zone and obey temporary traffic patterns. Residents and businesses will have access to their properties.

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022
2
Fewer than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio for first time in...
3
West Chester man still missing despite recent searches on ground and in...
4
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
5
Winter heating bill help is still available to low-income households

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top