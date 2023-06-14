Hamilton teacher compiles giant list of things for families to do this summer

Summer is here and Hamilton families with students staying home may need some things to do. Ridgeway Elementary teacher Mindee Callahan has us all taken care of: She continually updates a guide for Hamilton youth.
See something that needs added? Let us know at journalnews@coxinc.com.
Take a look at these activities if you just want to be outside, learn something new while having fun, or are curious about science and nature.
- Butler County Metroparks hold various nature and animal classes events at various Metropark locations. Most activities are free and some require registration. For more information, go to yourmetroparks.net or call 513-867-5835.
- Butler County Soil & Water Conservation District hold Conservation Kids Program for ages 8-14 Tuesdays, through July 27 at Hamilton Ecologic Education and Nature Center, 101 Joe Nuxhall Way. There is also creeking in the parks at 10 a.m. Thursdays at various Metroparks. Registration requested at yourmetroparks.net.
- Miami University Steam Studio will hold classes for 3rd-10th graders focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math. Various Hamilton sessions are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weeks of July 10, July 17, and July 24 at Miami Regionals Campus. For more information, go to miamioh.edu/regionals/campaigns/steam-studio.
- West Chester Parks WOLF Program, focused on nature and the environment for ages 5-12, will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 21 through July 26 at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Register at westchesteroh.org.
If you simply enjoy a good book and want to relax while getting lost in a different time and place then these resources can help.
- Lane Public Library has locations and bookmobile stops throughout Butler County. There are free story times, hands-on activities and crafts beginning at toddler age. The library has summer reading challenges. This year’s theme is “Camp Lane.” For more information or a schedule of the bookmobile stops, go to lanepl.org.
Interested in a free lunch? Check out the Hamilton City School food truck.
- The Big Blue Food Truck will be at the various splash parks from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Kids 18 and under eat free. Adult meals are $4. The truck will be at Jim Grimm Park on June 13, June 22, July 12, July 25; Marcum Park on June 14, June 27, July 13, July 26; Millikin Woods on June 15, June 28, July 18, July 27; Benninghofen Park on June 20, June 29, July 19; and Crawford Park on June 21, July 11, July 20. All dates are weather permitting.
If you’re looking to either make some art this summer or just simply want to appreciate and look at some art in the community then these activities are for you.
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park holds weekly programs for children ages 5-12 at 1 p.m. every Friday in June and July at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Topics include yoga, puppets, story-telling, art and imagination. For more information, go to Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum or call 513-868-8336. Register in advance on the website.
- Fitton Center holds various classes and camps for ages 5 and older at 101 S. Monument, Hamilton. There are a variety different camps for ages 5 and older. For more information or to register, go to fittoncenter.org or call 513-863-8873.
- Art In The Park is held from 10 a.m. to noon June 17, July 8, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 at Moser Park, Millikin Woods Park, Benninghofen Park, Marcum Park, and Virginia Park. Crafts are geared for children ages 3-12 and are free.
- Hamilton Flea is held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 8, and Aug. 12 at Marcum Park, Hamilton. For more information, go to hamiltonflea.org.
These activities are for those of you who want to get moving in this summer.
- Riverside Athletic Club will hold Tennis Fun Camp from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 11 at 1150 Pyramid Hill Blvd. Day camp including swimming, tennis and games. Lunch is provided on Fridays. For children ages 6-14. Register online at Summer Camp/Health Forms | riverside or call 513-863-8900.
- Nook Sports Summer Camps will be held through Aug. 4 at 601 North B St. Day camp for children finished with K through age 12. Variety of sports camps throughout summer for all ages. Register online at Nook Sports Camp.
- Cincinnati Gymnastics Mini Camps will be held through Aug. 3 at 3635 Woodridge Blvd., Fairfield. For ages 3-7. Register at 2023 Mini Camps or call 513-860 3082.
- Great Miami Crew will hold summer camps from 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursday the weeks of July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7. Learn to Row programs for students in grades 5-12. Register at greatmiamirowing.com.
- Kids Bowl Free Program is at Gilmore Lanes, 5595 Dixie Highway; and and Rollhouse Entertainment, 5181 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. Register and kids bowl free for up to two games each and every day. For children age 2-15. Register at Kids Bowl Free or call 513-874-3838.
These activities are for those who are looking for something fun to do. Watch a movie, listen to a concert, go see a game, splash in the park.
- Spraygrounds are open daily from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. Spraygrounds are at Benninghofen Park, Crawford Woods Park, L.J. Smith (North End) Park, Jim Grimm Park, Marcum Park, and Millikin Woods Park. Free
- Riversedge Concert Series starts at 7 p.m. most Thursdays at Riversedge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. For performers, go to riversedgelive.com. Free
- Summer Concert Series will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Roe, Liberty Twp. For more information, go to Summer Concert Series. Free
- Hamilton Joes Baseball will be held at 7:05 p.m. June 15-16, June 22, June 24-25, June 29, July 4-5, July 8, July 10, July 12, July 15, July 22-24 at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. For more information, go to Hamilton Joes or call 513-659-0746.
- Movies in the Park, hosted by Fairfield Fire Dept., will be June 15, June 29, July 13, and July 27 at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Movies begin at 7 p.m. For a list of movies, go to Movies in the Park | Fairfield, OH. Free
The following are a mix of activities that include the outdoors, art, sports, entertainment, and so much more.
- YMCA Day Summer Camps at Fitton Family YMCA, 1307 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; and East Butler YMCA, 6645 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. Day camps for students who have completed kindergarten through age 12. Camps run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 7. Register at gmvymca.org.
- Drop In day camp for ages 5-12, Mondays through Fridays at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. Lunch provided. 513-785-2451
- Boys & Girls Club hold day camps from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 2020 Grand Blvd., Hamilton. For students 6 years and older. Register at bgchamilton.org or call 513-895-1749.
- Camp Campbell Gard holds day and overnight camps through August at 4803 Augspurger Road, Hamilton. For students ages 5-17. Sections available for K-12 students with developmental disabilities ages 7-22. Register by calling 513-867-0600 or at YMCA Camp Campbell Guard.
- Greater Hamilton Safety Town will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Fridays, the weeks of June 19, June 26, July 3, and July 10. For 4 and 5 year olds. Police officers teach various safety techniques. Registration required at Greater Hamilton Safety Council. Free
- Living Water Ministries will hold day camp program from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 27 at 510 S. 8th St., Hamilton. For students entering grades K and older. Free lunch and snack provided. Free but registration required. Call 513-894-9892 or at Hamilton Living Water Ministry.
About the Author