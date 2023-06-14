Hamilton teacher compiles giant list of things for families to do this summer

Lane Public Library has locations and bookmobile stops throughout Butler County. There are free story times, hands-on activities and crafts beginning at toddler age. The library has summer reading challenges. This year’s theme is “Camp Lane.” For more information or a schedule of the bookmobile stops, go to lanepl.org.

Interested in a free lunch? Check out the Hamilton City School food truck.

The Big Blue Food Truck will be at the various splash parks from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Kids 18 and under eat free. Adult meals are $4. The truck will be at Jim Grimm Park on June 13, June 22, July 12, July 25; Marcum Park on June 14, June 27, July 13, July 26; Millikin Woods on June 15, June 28, July 18, July 27; Benninghofen Park on June 20, June 29, July 19; and Crawford Park on June 21, July 11, July 20. All dates are weather permitting.

If you’re looking to either make some art this summer or just simply want to appreciate and look at some art in the community then these activities are for you.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park holds weekly programs for children ages 5-12 at 1 p.m. every Friday in June and July at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Topics include yoga, puppets, story-telling, art and imagination. For more information, go to Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum or call 513-868-8336. Register in advance on the website.

Fitton Center holds various classes and camps for ages 5 and older at 101 S. Monument, Hamilton. There are a variety different camps for ages 5 and older. For more information or to register, go to fittoncenter.org or call 513-863-8873.

Art In The Park is held from 10 a.m. to noon June 17, July 8, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 at Moser Park, Millikin Woods Park, Benninghofen Park, Marcum Park, and Virginia Park. Crafts are geared for children ages 3-12 and are free.

Hamilton Flea is held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 8, and Aug. 12 at Marcum Park, Hamilton. For more information, go to hamiltonflea.org.

These activities are for those of you who want to get moving in this summer.

Riverside Athletic Club will hold Tennis Fun Camp from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 11 at 1150 Pyramid Hill Blvd. Day camp including swimming, tennis and games. Lunch is provided on Fridays. For children ages 6-14. Register online at Summer Camp/Health Forms | riverside or call 513-863-8900.

Nook Sports Summer Camps will be held through Aug. 4 at 601 North B St. Day camp for children finished with K through age 12. Variety of sports camps throughout summer for all ages. Register online at Nook Sports Camp.

Cincinnati Gymnastics Mini Camps will be held through Aug. 3 at 3635 Woodridge Blvd., Fairfield. For ages 3-7. Register at 2023 Mini Camps or call 513-860 3082.

Great Miami Crew will hold summer camps from 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursday the weeks of July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7. Learn to Row programs for students in grades 5-12. Register at greatmiamirowing.com.

Kids Bowl Free Program is at Gilmore Lanes, 5595 Dixie Highway; and and Rollhouse Entertainment, 5181 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. Register and kids bowl free for up to two games each and every day. For children age 2-15. Register at Kids Bowl Free or call 513-874-3838.

These activities are for those who are looking for something fun to do. Watch a movie, listen to a concert, go see a game, splash in the park.

Spraygrounds are open daily from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. Spraygrounds are at Benninghofen Park, Crawford Woods Park, L.J. Smith (North End) Park, Jim Grimm Park, Marcum Park, and Millikin Woods Park. Free

Riversedge Concert Series starts at 7 p.m. most Thursdays at Riversedge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. For performers, go to riversedgelive.com. Free

Summer Concert Series will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Roe, Liberty Twp. For more information, go to Summer Concert Series. Free

Hamilton Joes Baseball will be held at 7:05 p.m. June 15-16, June 22, June 24-25, June 29, July 4-5, July 8, July 10, July 12, July 15, July 22-24 at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. For more information, go to Hamilton Joes or call 513-659-0746.

Movies in the Park, hosted by Fairfield Fire Dept., will be June 15, June 29, July 13, and July 27 at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Movies begin at 7 p.m. For a list of movies, go to Movies in the Park | Fairfield, OH. Free

The following are a mix of activities that include the outdoors, art, sports, entertainment, and so much more.