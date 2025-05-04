Hamilton street to close this week for two months for water main work

Van Buren Drive and Van Buren Court will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. June 27.
This closure is necessary to safely perform water main installation as part of the city’s water system improvement project. Work will be conducted weather permitting.
