Best of Butler County 2023: Little Nail Shop

Nail “art” is all the rage, and there’s no shortage of locations to get a manicure, but there’s one that isn’t “typical,” say the owners — who are sisters.

Jannette Benge and Mary Sams grew up in Hamilton. Together they opened the Little Nail Shop in 2017 at a small location, then moved about five years ago to the current spot in the middle of the city’s downtown area that has been revitalized with a slew of new boutiques.

“We are not the typical nail salon. We wanted to stay small and more personable,” said Benge. There are two other employees in the shop and they work by appointments only.

“But we do just about all nail services,” she said.

Nails have become a fashion statement, Benge said.

“It is nice we offer that. It is very creative. And there are some people who want some crazy things on their nails,” she said. “We try our best to make they happy.”

To keep up with trends, Little Nail Shop manicurists have to constantly train and practice when not with their clients. That can been challenging, if you are not artistically inclined, and can be a lot of pressure, Benge said.

Dip manicures are currently the most popular in the shop.

What sets the shop apart from others? Personal service, she said.

“We genuinely care about the person’s nail bed. We really take pride in taking care of people’s nails.”