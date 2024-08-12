Hamilton seeks development proposals for former train depot building

Hamilton Planning Director Lauren Nelson said the city does not have a specific end use in mind, “but will be seeking a project that reactivates the building to its highest and best use for the residents, businesses and visitors of Hamilton. We envision the train depot serving as a key development anchor at the gateway to the Maple Avenue corridor, a significant focus area for our city.”

The city has earmarked $2 million to relocate and renovate the building at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Maple Avenue. They have also received a $150,000 grant from the Hamilton Community Foundation and a $10,000 from Historic Hamilton to help with additional repairs.

City officials said the current RFP package is proposing the building as-is. The work currently authorized in the two-story building includes abatement of bird residue in the attic and second floor, which Nelson said has been completed. She said the next task is installing new flooring in the attic and second floor. The roof supports will be anchored to the brick walls to provide better stability.

Credit: Journal News

Finally, she said, the roof will be replaced with new underlayment and shingles to complete the work.

City leaders don’t have expectations on a specific number of proposals they would receive, but rather, Nelson said, “The intention of this RFP is to test the waters as we know interest in the property is growing.”

A winning proposal would align closely with the city’s target of reactivating the building “to its highest potential without incurring long-term costs for Hamilton,” she said. “We envision the train depot serving as a key development anchor at the gateway to the Maple Avenue corridor, a significant focus area in Hamilton. We are open to proposals and will evaluate any we receive with these goals in mind.”

According to the RFP request, any proposals should include, among other things, a purchase price to acquire the property, a proposed budget for redevelopment, and a timeline what also includes obtaining certificates of occupancy within two years of the agreement.

The deadline for this RFP round is Sept. 16. This deadline would give anyone interested enough time to submit a proposal. Nelson said remaining work to be completed by the city should wrap up around early- to mid-September.

There is a planned presentation at this week’s Hamilton City Council meeting on a possible Amtrak stop in the city. The Maple Avenue location has been discussed as one of a couple for the 3C+D line.

For complete submission requirements, contact Dani Baxter at dani.baxter@hamilton-oh.gov.