Hamilton Schools’ new leader talks about priorities for next year

Blevins is the focus of a rarely employed succession plan, approved by Hamilton’s Board of Education and begun in 2024, designed for her to gradually assume superintendent responsibilities from recently retired superintendent Mike Holbrook.

The goal: A nearly seamless transition of leadership has helped Blevins better prepare for the first superintendent’s job in her 20-plus years of area school leadership.

“The transition year as associate superintendent has been a gift. It allowed me to build critical relationships, understand the district’s unique strengths and challenges, and develop a clear, strategic vision before stepping into the role,” said Blevins.

The Miami University graduate has more than two decades of service Butler County, where she has made significant impacts in school districts including Edgewood, Middletown, Lakota and Hamilton. Her diverse experience spans roles as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, and executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Andrea is actively involved in numerous community organizations, including the Rotary Club, Lindenwald-Fairfield Kiwanis Club, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, the Vision Commission and the 17 Strong Youth Committee.

Her five-year superintendent’s contract will pay her an annual salary $185,000.

The new superintendent recently paused in her preparation for the coming 2025-2026 school year to answer questions from the Journal-News.

1. Why was it important to you to pursue the Hamilton Schools’ top job?

“Hamilton is a truly special place, and I’m proud to be ‘all in’ for Big Blue. This district is filled with exceptional students, dedicated staff, and an incredibly supportive community. I’ve been consistently impressed by the opportunities we provide and the passion that drives our people. What inspired me most to pursue this role is the belief that Hamilton City Schools is poised for continued excellence—and our students deserve nothing less. The stakes are high, and I’m committed to ensuring every decision we make keeps students at the center and moves our district forward.”

2. What are the issues at the top of your “to-do” list in your first year?

“The City of Hamilton has proven what’s possible when innovation, strategy, and community come together. Just as the city has become a destination to live, work, and play, my mission is to make Hamilton City Schools the destination to learn.

“Top priorities include strengthening culture and morale across our schools, building a deep sense of pride in our identity as Big Blue, and expanding high-quality programs and learning opportunities. At the same time, we must navigate a significant budget deficit with transparency and creativity. Another key focus is community connection—engaging students, families, and staff to ensure they feel seen, heard, and valued as we shape the future together.”

3. What is your philosophy for engaging school families, staffers, and all residents of Hamilton, and what can they expect from your leadership style?

“My leadership is grounded in authenticity, relationships, and service. To me, authenticity means being approachable, visible, and genuinely invested in the lives of others. I believe in listening first—getting to know people’s stories, passions, and hopes—and working together to build a shared vision for our schools.

“You’ll see me out in schools, at community events, and in meaningful conversations with families, staff, and students. I’ll be creating advisory groups and hosting community forums to foster open dialogue and collaboration. From me, you can expect energy, passion, transparency, and a leadership style that always puts people first. This is more than a job—it’s a calling to serve and elevate every student and staff member across Hamilton City Schools.”

4. What major changes do you see coming to Hamilton Schools in the 2025-2026 school year, and how do you envision those impacting students, school families, and staffers?

“The 2025–2026 school year will be a year of fresh starts and renewed energy. With five principals new to their buildings — three of whom are stepping into principalships for the first time—we’ll be focusing on building strong leadership, cohesive teams, and consistent expectations across all schools. While change can bring challenges, it also sparks innovation, excitement, and new possibilities.

“We’ll also be launching a major district-wide campaign centered around the 5 C’s: Culture, Collaboration, Community, Connection, and Consistency. This includes rebranding efforts, enhanced community partnerships, strengthened arts and athletics, and new avenues for student and staff recognition. These changes will foster unity, amplify pride, and help ensure every student receives an exceptional experience, every day.”

5. How important will your local Butler County roots—and your year-long phase-in as associate superintendent—be in helping your leadership of the district?

“While I wasn’t born in Ohio, Butler County has been home for over 25 years, and I couldn’t imagine serving anywhere else. I’ve had the privilege of working in both rural and suburban districts across the county, gaining a broad perspective and deep appreciation for the people and the potential of this region.

