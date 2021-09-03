Hamilton Schools installs mask requirement for students and staffers

In-school experiences for students “are already starting to be lost” three weeks into the school year, he said.

“We want our students in school daily. We want our students and staff safe,” he said.

The new masking requirement would start Wednesday and is scheduled to end Oct. 12 but Holbrook, cautioned the board, saying infection and quarantine data would be used at that time to make any further decisions.

“These numbers I share with you are alarming, and it’s time to take action,” said Holbrook.

“We’ve heard our parents loud and clear. They want their children in school. We have to do something to make sure that happens. We want our students safe and we want them in school.”