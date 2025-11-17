Hamilton SAY Soccer team wins state championship

Coached by veteran volunteer Ken Hurley, the undefeated Hamilton squad completed a perfect season built on teamwork, development and heart — all pillars of the local recreational soccer program that has served children in Hamilton and Butler County for more than 35 years.

“This was really exciting, really thrilling,” Hurley said. “For us to win a game in state was amazing. To make it to the finals was unbelievable — and to actually win it? I still can’t believe it.”

Hamilton rolled through regular-season play at 8–0, then captured its local tournament with four more wins to earn qualification for state — which was held at Joyce Park in Hamilton.

After a first-round bye, the team battled through two weather-affected and overtime-heavy contests to reach Sunday’s championship round.

Hamilton drilled all five shootout attempts while their opponent missed one in the semifinal, vaulting the team into the title match with confidence.

The championship game against a powerhouse West Chester squad produced a moment Hurley said he’ll never forget.

From a sideline throw-in, Hamilton connected on a stunning three-pass sequence — the ball never touching the ground — before Hurley’s grandson leapt in front of the goal and volleyed it mid-air into the net.

“It’s the best goal I’ve seen in my entire coaching career since 2001,” the coach said.

Hamilton held the lead until late in the third quarter, when West Chester equalized and eventually forced overtime. Neither team scored in extra time, sending the championship to yet another shootout — Hamilton’s specialty.

The first four Hamilton shooters buried their shots while West Chester missed twice, triggering a championship celebration and Hamilton SAYS Soccer’s first state title in more than 15 years, according to the program directors.

The win carried even more meaning due to the sudden passing of an assistant coach earlier in the season. His son remained with the team and played a starring role in the tournament — a moment Hurley described as powerful and emotional.

“We had a lot to fight through,” he said. “I was so proud.”

What followed, though joyous, was bittersweet.

“You just won a state championship … and then you have to say goodbye,” Hurley said. “We’ve become such a big part of each other’s lives. You just hope the boys remember how special this was.”

For three and a half decades, Hamilton SAY Soccer has emphasized character over trophies, inclusion over exclusivity, and participation over perfection.

This year, a group of young athletes proved that those values don’t just build memories — sometimes, they build champions.

“To actually win it,” Hurley said, “I just don’t have words.”

The 7- and 8-year-old passers consisted of Marvin Lopez, Joseph Lopez, Adair Benitez, Christopher Melendez, Knox Gibson, Max Minnick, Ethan Brandt, Wedji Okbach, Easton Schroeder, Shepard Novak, Brentley Hurley and Clark Boyd.

The coaching staff consisted of Ken Hurley, Johnny Novak, Todd Schroeder and the late Joe Gibson.