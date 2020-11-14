Hamilton residents to get free admission to Journey Borealis light show on Tuesdays

“It’s already a tradition for so many people. I love talking to people, and having them tell me that they were out here with their parents when they were younger, and now they are bringing their kids, and it’s a car full of three generations."

Visitors will see more than five different art installations created by regional artists andan expansive display of lights with a multimedia presentation that will be accompanied by a musical soundtrack from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Boychoir.

“So, when they enter the front gate of Pyramid Hill, they leave Ohio, and by the time they get to the end of the journey, they are at the North Pole,” FitzGibbons said.

He said although the artists have been working with the park to create contemporary art, the primary focus is still on bringing residents and families together for a memorable holiday light experience.

“The demographic is that 8-year-old in the back seat with his or her brother’s and sister’s faces pressed up against the glass, being wowed by the million LED lights in the park,” FitzGibbons said.

Journey Borealis will be open from Monday through from Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular admission prices per carload are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $20 per carload Monday through Thursday and $25 per carload on Friday through Sunday.