Hamilton residents to get free admission to Journey Borealis light show on Tuesdays

After Hamilton’s holiday light show Journey Borealis begins next week, residents will have free admission on Tuesdays for the changing event.
The deal will be offered on Tuesdays from Nov. 24 to Dec. 29. Proof of residency is required to qualify for free admission, including a driver’s license or a utility bill from October or November 2020.
“The holiday lights at Pyramid Hill are a treasure that attract families from across the region,” said Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller. “We hope Hamiltonians will enjoy the incredible lights with their families, as well as support our small businesses before and after visiting the park.”
Journey Borealis will open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 2021.
“I’m excited to have an opportunity to provide a safe holiday experience that is not just safe for your family, but something that is also a tradition, going into the 21st year of these holiday lights,” said Sean FitzGibbons, executive director of Pyramid Hill.
“It’s already a tradition for so many people. I love talking to people, and having them tell me that they were out here with their parents when they were younger, and now they are bringing their kids, and it’s a car full of three generations."
Visitors will see more than five different art installations created by regional artists andan expansive display of lights with a multimedia presentation that will be accompanied by a musical soundtrack from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Boychoir.
“So, when they enter the front gate of Pyramid Hill, they leave Ohio, and by the time they get to the end of the journey, they are at the North Pole,” FitzGibbons said.
He said although the artists have been working with the park to create contemporary art, the primary focus is still on bringing residents and families together for a memorable holiday light experience.
“The demographic is that 8-year-old in the back seat with his or her brother’s and sister’s faces pressed up against the glass, being wowed by the million LED lights in the park,” FitzGibbons said.
Journey Borealis will be open from Monday through from Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular admission prices per carload are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $20 per carload Monday through Thursday and $25 per carload on Friday through Sunday.