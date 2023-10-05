Hamilton residents have voted for these streets to be next for paving

The City of Hamilton has continually had an open voting system for locals to choose which streets might need paved using levy funding passed by voters in 2020.

A digital “Citywide Streets Levy Feedback” report on the City’s website shows the Washington neighborhood, which is close to Hamilton High School, has received many of the votes. That is followed by the Jefferson neighborhood.

According to the latest report, the streets receiving the most votes are:

Park Avenue in Highland Park

Grand Boulevard (complete) and East Avenue in the Jefferson neighborhood

Grand Boulevard in the East End (complete)

Corwin Avenue in Lindenwald (complete)

Campbell Drive in the North End neighborhood

Cleveland Avenue in Prospect Hill

Eaton Avenue near Taft Place and Governor’s Hill

Sanders Drive, Northwest Washington Boulevard and Leo Drive in the Washington neighborhood (all complete)

Tylersville Road in Enterprise Park

Park Avenue in Rossville

The City says the areas that will see the most paving are Lindenwald, with more than 17% of the levy funding; New London, with more than 14% and Washington, with more than 8%. The figure is based on the proportion of centerline miles of roads as a percentage within the city.

The streets resurfacing levy is for $31 million and will last through 2030.

There are some streets recently paved that did not use levy funding, the City of Hamilton’s Streets Report shows. And “the 2023 Concrete Repair and Resurfacing Project received $1.2 million grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission,” which became available this past summer.

The order in which a street is chosen for paving is not solely decided by residents voting. There are other factors, including utility replacement that must happen ahead of paving.

“While public input is the primary factor for how the funds will be used, other factors are considered as well: overall condition, underground utilities, proximity, planned projects, traffic volume and external funding,” the City says on its website.

The City also says the Ohio Dept. of Transportation will soon pave Ohio 128 from Hamilton County to Butler County, including the Pyramid Hill Boulevard section to New London Road.

“The City is contributing some funds to support this project which is expected to be constructed in early 2024. Street levy funds will not be used because it is a state route,” the streets report says.

To take the ongoing Hamilton roads survey and vote, visit hamilton-oh.gov/streetslevy.