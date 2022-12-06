Hamilton residents can now order birth certificates online

The new, simple way to request a certified copy of a birth certificate is to fill out an online request form at hamilton-oh.gov. Once a person has placed their order using the form, expect to receive a phone call from the City of Hamilton Health Department and someone from the team will walk a person through the process. The price of birth certificates is $25 per copy. The city only accept MasterCard or Visa (cash is not accepted, cash requests should be directed to the Butler County General Health District).

The certified birth certificate can be mailed, free of charge, or picked up in the lobby of 345 High St.