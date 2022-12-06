Hamilton residents can now order birth certificates online

Need a copy of your birth certificate? The City of Hamilton can process birth certificate orders for anyone who was born in the State of Ohio.
The new, simple way to request a certified copy of a birth certificate is to fill out an online request form at hamilton-oh.gov. Once a person has placed their order using the form, expect to receive a phone call from the City of Hamilton Health Department and someone from the team will walk a person through the process. The price of birth certificates is $25 per copy. The city only accept MasterCard or Visa (cash is not accepted, cash requests should be directed to the Butler County General Health District).
The certified birth certificate can be mailed, free of charge, or picked up in the lobby of 345 High St.
If placed before 1 p.m., orders are typically available for same day pickup in the lobby of the building at 345 High St from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If a person was born in the State of Ohio, they can obtain a Birth Certificate at any local Vital Statistics Health Department in Ohio. Other area vital statistics offices include:
- Butler County Health Dept., 301 S. Third St., Hamilton
- City of Middletown Health Dept., One Donham Plaza, Middletown
- City of Cincinnati Health Dept., 10950 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati
- Preble County Public Health Dept., 615 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton
For more information, call 513-785-7094.
