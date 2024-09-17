Hamilton recognizes Bob Harris, a civic leader and karate champion

“This is a historic day in Hamilton,” said Mayor Pat Moeller. “One of these days I’m going to overhear a young man or a young lady ask Bob Harris, ‘What have you done in your life, Mr. Harris?’ I would say to get a chair; this is going to take a while.”

After turning pro in 1961, Harris had competed at every level of karate, from winning and medaling in regional and state tournaments to national and international competitions, including a pair of world championships in karate in 1977 and 1981.

But his accomplishments also include becoming a recognized photographer, and being heavily involved in making the 2nd and 4th wards of Hamilton a better place.

“We’re a family,” said Harris, adding that the South East Civic Association is always working on “doing good things” for the city. “We’re entrenched in the community and we’re doing our best to make it better.”

In addition to Bob Harris Way, the city honorarily named Sycamore Alley, from Front to Third streets, Moo Duk Kwan Alley, in recognition of Harris’ adopted karate name.

“I’m blessed,” he said. “My goal is to treat people 12 times better, that’s what I teach my students. As long as I’m living and breathing, I’m going to work to cross that goal line and help anybody I can.”