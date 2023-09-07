BreakingNews
Lakota busing to resume Friday as agreement is reached by drivers union, Petermann

Hamilton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts open house

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Staff
24 minutes ago
X

In celebration of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary, the Hamilton Post will host an open house for members of the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 4715 Hamilton Middletown Road. Members of the community can tour the facility, and meet the personnel, including troopers, dispatchers and professional staff.

ExploreMiddletown to equip patrol supervisors with body cameras, add 4 in-cruiser cameras

As part of the Patrol’s 90th anniversary activities, it is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio’s littlest learners. Families with kids under the age of five can enroll their children into the program during the open house. After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their fifth birthday at no cost to families.

All Ohio children are eligible for this program. To learn more, visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.

In Other News
1
New Indian restaurant in Hamilton now open
2
Lakota busing to resume Friday as agreement is reached by drivers...
3
Semi hit by train in Middletown
4
Middletown to equip patrol supervisors with body cameras, add 4...
5
Shared Harvest opens Hunger Awareness Center to support mission of...

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top