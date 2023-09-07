Hamilton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts open house

In celebration of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary, the Hamilton Post will host an open house for members of the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 4715 Hamilton Middletown Road. Members of the community can tour the facility, and meet the personnel, including troopers, dispatchers and professional staff.

As part of the Patrol’s 90th anniversary activities, it is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio’s littlest learners. Families with kids under the age of five can enroll their children into the program during the open house. After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their fifth birthday at no cost to families.

All Ohio children are eligible for this program. To learn more, visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.