Hamilton Police plan school zone speed crackdown Friday

HAMILTON — Hamilton Police are reminding drivers the speed limit in school zones is 20 miles per hour when lights are flashing, and to raise awareness, officers will be cracking down on drivers going over the limit on Friday.
A school zone blitz is planned to keep students safe and draw awareness that the speed limit is not just a suggestion.
Officer Kristy Collins said the blitz will happen in the morning hours when students are arriving at school. Officers will be located in as many school zones as possible throughout the city.
