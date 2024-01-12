Hamilton police investigate stabbing in High Street lot between 2 restaurants

Crime scene tape was wrapped around a large portion of the lot between White Castle and Waffle House during the investigation.

Explore Hamilton man gets life sentence for killing woman left in Middletown car lot

Dispatchers received a call from security at Bethesda Butler on Hamilton-Mason Road reporting a stabbing victim in the ER. The person was being treated for lacerations to the face and a wound to the stomach, according to the call.

A person with the victim told hospital security the incident happened at White Castle.

On Friday afternoon, police said the report had not been completed so no additional information was available