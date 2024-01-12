Hamilton police investigate stabbing in High Street lot between 2 restaurants

Hamilton Police are investigating a stabbing early Friday morning in the parking lot between two High Street restaurants.
A man received non life-threatening injuries in an altercation about 12:50 a.m. in the lot of White Castle in the 800 block of High Street, according Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. The victim had a friend drive him to an area hospital.
Crime scene tape was wrapped around a large portion of the lot between White Castle and Waffle House during the investigation.
Dispatchers received a call from security at Bethesda Butler on Hamilton-Mason Road reporting a stabbing victim in the ER. The person was being treated for lacerations to the face and a wound to the stomach, according to the call.
A person with the victim told hospital security the incident happened at White Castle.
On Friday afternoon, police said the report had not been completed so no additional information was available
About the Author