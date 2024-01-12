Hamilton police investigate stabbing in High Street lot between 2 restaurants

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Hamilton Police are investigating a stabbing early Friday morning in the parking lot between two High Street restaurants.

A man received non life-threatening injuries in an altercation about 12:50 a.m. in the lot of White Castle in the 800 block of High Street, according Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. The victim had a friend drive him to an area hospital.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around a large portion of the lot between White Castle and Waffle House during the investigation.

ExploreHamilton man gets life sentence for killing woman left in Middletown car lot

Dispatchers received a call from security at Bethesda Butler on Hamilton-Mason Road reporting a stabbing victim in the ER. The person was being treated for lacerations to the face and a wound to the stomach, according to the call.

A person with the victim told hospital security the incident happened at White Castle.

On Friday afternoon, police said the report had not been completed so no additional information was available

In Other News
1
Hamilton MLK Day speaker: It is always the time to do right
2
No excessive force found after external review of Oxford Police Dept.
3
With frigid temperatures expected, Butler County homeless shelters make...
4
Middletown cancels MLK Day March due to predicted freezing temperatures
5
Fairfield, Butler County group OK deal for Symmes Road overpass

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top