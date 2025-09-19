Hamilton police investigate shooting where man was shot in the chest

The Hamilton Fire Department transported the person to Kettering Health Hamilton by ambulance, where he was later flown by medical helicopter to Kettering Health Dayton.

Hamilton called in the SWAT team to clear a house on Franklin Street.

Detectives were called to Franklin Street as officers secured the scene searching for a suspect. A person of interest was located and questioned by detectives.

At this time, investigators are not looking at anyone else and there is no further threat to the neighborhood, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department Investigations Section at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811, ext. 1235.