Hamilton police find missing 14-year-old girl

Hamilton police report officers found a 14-year-old girl reported missing last week.
Klaya Whitlock, of Hamilton, has been returned to her family, said Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. Police requested this past Thursday on social media for the public’s help to find her, and investigators believed an adult may have been harboring her.
Whitlock was the second Butler County girl reported missing this month.
On Monday, the Middletown Division of Police reported Jada Price, 17, was last seen on Sept. 3 walking away from her residence on Winona Drive, wearing a gray hoodie with writing on the back, and black pants.
She is suspected to have runaway, according to police.
Middletown police advise those who may see Price to call 911 or to send a direct message on Facebook.
