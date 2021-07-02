Hamilton neighborhoods invited to ‘Coffee with Council’

Members of city council and other officials will travel to parks to discuss topics people want to talk about after providing a brief presentation about an issue of interest to the neighborhood surrounding that park.

The program begins Saturday at Jefferson Park, East and Hensley Avenues, where Adam Helms, Hamilton’s director of resident services, talks about efforts to reduce blight in neighborhoods. Then attendees can talk about anything important to them. Each of the four Saturday gatherings is from 10-11 a.m.