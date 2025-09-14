Hamilton medical clinic temporarily closed following fire Saturday

The building was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

While the facility is temporarily closed while repairs are made, Central Clinic said it will continue to provide care for patients.

Details on the temporary location will be shared with clients as soon as they are confirmed.

“We are incredibly thankful that no one was in the building, and that everyone is safe,” said Kimberly Mages, Ph.D., president and CEO of Central Clinic Behavioral Health. “Our team is working quickly to ensure our clients, personnel and families continue to receive the support they need without interruption.”