Hamilton Mason Road reopens after $2M realignment

West Chester Twp. residents can rejoice the tricky intersection of Hamilton Mason and Maudes Hughes roads reopened this week and traffic in the area can go back to normal.
Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens has been using the safer roundabout option to upgrade intersections for years but it wouldn’t work here because of the nearby railroad overpass commonly referred to as a “mousehole.”
The $2 million project began in July and the road opened on Monday. It entailed putting a new traffic light at the narrow railroad underpass just east of the project, another at the intersection itself, adding left-turn lanes and realigning the intersection.
Wilkens said traffic signals will be two-phased, traffic going north and south can run at the same time but east and west will run one at a time “people get jammed up because of the mousehole, so it’s not going to be the most efficient intersection.”
The West Chester Twp. officials commented on the good news Tuesday night, noting it will ease back-ups that have clogged Tylersville Road during the construction.
“I went by there yesterday afternoon about 3 p.m., it should be busy right, I don’t think anybody is using it,” Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones said. “So people are going to have to go back to their old patterns of driving to and from work.”
Wilkens’ office told the Journal-News despite inflation woes that have plagued many projects this year, this one appears to be on budget.
