BreakingNews
3 fugitives indicted for murder, felonious assault, attempted murder in FOP Lodge stabbings
journal-news logo
X

Hamilton Mason Road east of Five Points intersection to be closed this weekend

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the closure of Hamilton Mason Road just east of the Five Points intersection for this weekend. FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the closure of Hamilton Mason Road just east of the Five Points intersection for this weekend. FILE PHOTO

News
By Staff
28 minutes ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the closure of Hamilton Mason Road just east of the Five Points intersection for this weekend.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday and the roadway reopens at 6 a.m. Monday. This is for work begin done in Phase 2 of the construction of a roundabout at Five Points.

“Hancock Avenue will remain closed during this brief construction phase; however, both roads will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, May 23,” The BCEO posted on its Facebook page.

“Due to rain and utility work delays, subsequent Phases 3 and 4 have been combined. As a result, by the end of Monday, May 23, both Tylersville Road and Tuley Road will be closed at the intersection for approximately 50 days, weather permitting,” the post states.

Other information from the BCEO:

Hancock Avenue Detour (Phase 1 & 2): Westbound Hancock Avenue traffic will detour west on Grand Boulevard and north on Harmon Avenue. Eastbound traffic will reverse this route.

Hamilton Mason Road Detour (Phase 2): Westbound Hamilton Mason Road traffic will detour south on S.R. 4 Bypass and northwest on Tylersville Road. Eastbound traffic will reverse this route.

Tylersville Road Detour (Phase 3 & 4): Westbound Tylersville Road traffic will detour north on S.R. 4 Bypass and west on Hamilton Mason Road. Eastbound traffic will reverse this route.

Tuley Road Detour (Phase 3 & 4): Northbound Tuley Road traffic will detour west on Bobmeyer Road, north on S.R. 4, and east on Grand Boulevard. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

In Other News
1
Towne Mall redevelopment moves forward as Phase II approved
2
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
3
Sold-out Spooky Nook gala is tonight; first event in new space
4
David Shaw, of The Revivalists, reflects on Big River Get Down, what’s...
5
I-275 ramp in Fairfield to close Friday

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top