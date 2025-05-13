Hamilton man threatened to drive truck through two bars and shoot police, report says

When officers arrived, police maintained a safe distance and deployed a drone to monitor Dixon’s behavior. Officers reported Dixon’s screams could be heard from a block away, according to a police report.

“He was observed moving erratically between his porch and the street multiple times,” according to the report.

A police news release does not say which bars Dixon allegedly threatened to harm.

Police delayed the release of its report “due to the complexity of the incident” and “allowing for a thorough review and findings assessment,” according to a statement.

Another 911 caller reported Dixon was in the street yelling he a gun and intended to kill everyone. Officers reported Dixon had “aggressive behavior” and was jumping in the street, threatening officers and neighbors, and declaring that he would kill everyone. He then put on gloves and assumed a fighting stance.

Dixon refused to comply to multiple commands to surrender.

The man said he was “going back in the house,” which is when officers deployed four less-lethal, extended-range impact rounds, striking him in the hip and arm, police said. The action was taken to stop Dixon from retrieving a firearm and carrying out his threats.

Though he was struck, Dixon was able to retreat into the house and continued showing from his doorway.

Medics were called to the scene, though Dixon refused medical attention.

Officers secured the 1100 block of Hunt Avenue to ensure public safety as others attempted to de-escalate the situation. Police said Dixon remained agitated and intoxicated, and posing a danger.

It took several hours, but Dixon complied and exited the house. He was into custody on three misdemeanor charges. He received medical treatment on scene and at Kettering Health Hamilton.

Dixon is charged with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdmeanor; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on Monday morning for an arranginment. He will be back in court at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.