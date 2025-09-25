Hamilton man pleads guilty to murder charge in Walmart shooting

Anthony Brown was permitted to represent himself in a trial scheduled to start Monday; sentencing set for December.
Anthony Brown, 35, of Hamilton, charged with several counts, including aggravated murder and murder, was allowed to represent himself in his trial to start on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with jury selection. Pictured is Brown walking into a Butler County courtroom on Sept. 11, 2025, for his hearing on a pro se motion to fire his public defender, Kirk McVay, and represent himself. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Anthony Brown, 35, of Hamilton, charged with several counts, including aggravated murder and murder, was allowed to represent himself in his trial to start on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with jury selection. Pictured is Brown walking into a Butler County courtroom on Sept. 11, 2025, for his hearing on a pro se motion to fire his public defender, Kirk McVay, and represent himself. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Anthony Brown, the man charged in the 2022 fatal double shooting at the Fairfield Twp. Walmart, pleaded guilty to murder today.

Earlier this month, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey granted the 35-year-old Hamilton man a pro se motion to represent himself at trial. After several urgings by the judge to reconsider his motion, Haughey granted the motion.

Brown wanted to fire his public defender, his fifth in three years, calling Kirk McVay “ineffective.”

Two weeks after being permitted to represent himself, Brown decided to plead guilty to murder with a gun specification, which adds three years to 15 years to life sentence. He also pleaded guilty to felonious assault, which carries a sentence range of two to eight years.

The other charges — aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability — were dismissed.

Prosecutors were preparing for a two-week jury trial to start Monday with jury selection. Haughey planned to call in 150 potential jurors and was the fifth jury trial scheduled since 2023.

Brown entered the Walmart and shot and killed Adam Black, 35, of Hamilton, and wounded Walmart employee Eric Ruff, who was 57 at the time of the shooting. Black had recently moved to the area and learned he was going to be a father.

The shooting was captured on Walmart store cameras.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

In Other News
1
Middie senior leads GMC in receiving yards
2
Launch of maternal wellness center to strengthen care at Booker T...
3
Early Berd’s in Hamilton expected to open by end of 2025
4
State of Middletown is resilient, mayor says
5
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel tours Butler Tech, praises it as a top career...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.