Hamilton man pens children’s book honoring late community giver

Bisdorf was essential to furthering a lot of initiatives in Hamilton, which he did selflessly. Bisdorf wasn’t looking for fame, any acknowledgement or payback, he just wanted to help, he said.

“Through a selfless philosophy, his altruism was a gift the people of Hamilton shared. I, for one, could always count on Greg for help in any community initiative that I was a part of. I would call and ask for help, and his answer was always, ‘yes, what time do you need me there?” said Smallwood.

Bisdorf, a Lindenwald resident, would go out on a Saturday morning and plant flowers in the neighborhood and not tell anyone, for example. He would do it to make the community look better.

“He would go clean up the park by his house. He would just walk out his door and do it,” Smallwood said.

Bisdorf passed away unexpectedly in May of last year.

“Be Like Greg” is a follow-up to Smallwood’s first book, “Monkey & Bug’s Night at the Corn Stand Jam,” which he wrote alongside illustrator Hannah Tebbe. “Monkey & Bug’s Night at the Corn Stand Jam” was named as a “Gold Winner” in the Readers’ Choice Book Awards.

The book was inspired by the Corn Stand Jam, and it aims to raise awareness about children’s mental health issues as a dog and a cat become friends, visit a local park together and learn to overcome their differences.

“Be Like Greg” is geared toward young readers. For kids in Fairfield, New York City, or in other communities, Smallwood said the message is the same, “They can go out and make their communities better.”

Bisdorf was the kind of person that puts other people’s needs in front of his own, and Smallwood said that type of person is rare today.

“If we can get more people to be like Greg, to go out and help in the community and be a part of things, we can help improve people’s lives and make Hamilton a better place,” said Smallwood.

Characters in “Be Like Greg” include Bisdorf, along with Smallwood’s dogs, Monkey and Goose. Several of Greg’s friends also make an appearance in the book.

“The story is Goose and Monkey want to help around town, and they’ve heard about Greg and how he helps everybody. So, they go find Greg at the park. They help him plant flowers and make the park better,” Smallwood said.

A previously held fundraiser at Pour House helped to cover the cost of publishing the book.

“Any money that is made is going to go into a scholarship in Greg’s name that comes from the Corn Stand Jam,” Smallwood said. “Every year, we will give out a Greg Bisdorf Scholarship in his name.”