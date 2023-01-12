Hamilton man facing attempted murder charge in November shooting

Oscar Luis Torres-Ramos, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious assault shortly after the shooting of Juan Luis Garcia Vega, 22, on Nov. 18 on Eastgate Boulevard.

Torres-Ramos was indicted for attempted murder, a first-degree felony with a gun specification, felonious assault, a second-degree felony and misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and criminal damaging, according to court records.