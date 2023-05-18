Hamilton hosts Coffee with Council Saturday in Bailey Square

The next Coffee with Council is set for Bailey Square on Saturday.
Coffee with Council is a regular event that features a community presentation and a question and answer session with City Council members. They’re held in local parks across Hamilton’s 17 neighborhoods, and all Hamiltonians are welcome. And of course, coffee is provided.
Saturday’s hour-long event starting at 10 a.m. will feature Hamilton City Council members and neighbors will learn more about student and community group showcases.
Groups to be at the event includes:
- South East Civic Association (SECA)
- Community Action Committee (CAC)
- Hamilton Young People Empowered (HYPE)
- Citywide Hamilton Internship Program (CHIPS)
- Juneteenth
- Miami Unversity Regionals
- BTW Community Center
Coffee with Council at Bailey Square is at 718 S. Second St., and is right before Saturday’s Hometown Hero ceremony, which is a mile away at Armstead Park at the corner of D and Main streets. The Hometown Hero ceremony starts at noon.
