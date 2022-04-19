BreakingNews
Mask mandate lifted at CVG airport and on buses in Cincinnati area
journal-news logo
X

Hamilton home damaged in fire

Hamilton Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. Mike Pitman/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. Mike Pitman/STAFF

News
By
32 minutes ago

A fire late Monday night significantly damaged a Hamilton house, according to firefighters.

Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. They found heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the cause of the fire, which was in a bedroom, is not known but it is not suspicious. The fire investigator was on the scene until early Tuesday morning.

A person was taken the the hospital as a precaution, Mercer said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. Mike Pitman/STAFF

Hamilton Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. Mike Pitman/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. Mike Pitman/STAFF

In Other News
1
Crews continue cleaning up after semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in...
2
Mask mandate lifted at CVG airport and on buses in Cincinnati area
3
Some residents against planned Middletown housing development
4
One arrested after threat at Greyhound station in Cincinnati
5
Standoff at Oxford apartment complex ends peacefully

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top