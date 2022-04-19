Hamilton home damaged in fire

A fire late Monday night significantly damaged a Hamilton house, according to firefighters.
Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. They found heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor.
Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the cause of the fire, which was in a bedroom, is not known but it is not suspicious. The fire investigator was on the scene until early Tuesday morning.
A person was taken the the hospital as a precaution, Mercer said.
In Other News
1
Crews continue cleaning up after semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in...
2
Mask mandate lifted at CVG airport and on buses in Cincinnati area
3
Some residents against planned Middletown housing development
4
One arrested after threat at Greyhound station in Cincinnati
5
Standoff at Oxford apartment complex ends peacefully
About the Author