Hamilton High School principal is homegrown and has ‘Big Blue’ in his blood

“Hamilton has always been home,” said Smallwood, a 2004 graduate of Hamilton High School and prior to his promotion was principal of Hamilton’s freshmen school last year and previously was principal at Highland Elementary.

“I was born and raised here, and I married my high school sweetheart. And I am a proud product of Hamilton City Schools, and today I have the privilege of leading Hamilton High while raising my own family in this community.”

Hamilton Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins said Smallwood is just the latest and most high-profile example of the public-school system’s many, homegrown educators who return to work in the city schools of their youth.

“Mr. Smallwood was an easy choice as the next principal at Hamilton High School due to his experience within the district, his leadership at our freshman campus, his commitment to the community, and his big ideas to create community and help redefine the high school experience,” said Blevins.

Blevins’ own ties with the district and its neighborhoods also run deep with her involvement in numerous community organizations, including the Rotary Club, Lindenwald-Fairfield Kiwanis Club, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, the Vision Commission and the 17 Strong Youth Committee.

Appreciating the “Big Blue” spirit of the 9,000-student Hamilton Schools is a strong asset for Smallwood and other homegrown talent, she said.

“Talk to Ty for just a minute and you’ll see that he walks, talks, and breathes Big Blue.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“By promoting Ty, we’ve helped to ensure a seamless transition and allow him to hit the ground running. Ty brings passion and excitement to connect with students, staff and give back to the community that has helped raise him,” said Blevins.

With his extensive experience as a school building administrator, Smallwood could have chosen to work in almost any other school system in the region but instead stayed in his hometown.

“I stay because Hamilton gave me everything: my family, my career, and the mentors who believed in me. I had teachers who lit a fire in me, and that’s why I became an educator in the first place,” he said.

“Success doesn’t mean much if you’re not using it to lift others up, and here in Hamilton I get to do that every single day.”