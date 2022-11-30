Hamilton High School officials say student brought gun to school

BreakingNews
A tip to a Hamilton High School staffer Wednesday alerted building administrators about a student bringing a gun to school, according to school district officials.

A notice sent to school families Wednesday afternoon told parents of the incident.

There was no report of any injuries among students or school staff.

“A staff member was notified that a student brought a gun to school,” wrote school officials.

“School officials and a school resource officer (SRO) immediately investigated the incident and a gun was found on a Hamilton High School – Main Campus student.”

“The investigation is ongoing and the student in question, including the weapon, has been taken into custody by the Hamilton Police Department.

“We will continue to work with the (police) to protect our children, both during school and throughout the community.”

Hamilton Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook was not immediately available to comment further on the incident.

