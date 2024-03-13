Hamilton group’s NCAA bracket challenge supports Boys & Girls Clubs

This year, the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association (HAHA) will join the madness with the inaugural Hamilton Bracket Challenge, where one winner will split the proceeds with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton.

The idea came from a conversation with Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton Executive Director Tommy John, said Tyler McCleary of HAHA. They were talking about the success of the HAHA fantasy football league that supported a local charity or non-profit of the winner’s chosing. Basil 1791 won that fantasy league and won $1,200 for 17Strong.

McCleary said this basketball bracket challenge fundraiser “checks all the boxes.”

“It supports a good cause, and you have a chance to win some money,” he said. “So why not?”

Tens of millions of U.S. adults join an NCAA pool, and the Hamilton Bracket Challenge will add more than 150 to that participation total (they’re printing 160 brackets).

John said bracket challenge’s proceeds will support this year’s Heart of an Angel event, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“I think it’s a fun thing for the community to be involved,” he said of the Hamilton Bracket Challenge. “Obvously, March Madenss is a craze that takes over the world, really. I know it’s important in the Midwest given its basketball culture.”

This year’s Heart of the Angel fundraiser is May 11 at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hamilton. The organization, which has experienced a 300% increase in its members since John took over as executive director in 2022 in large part to raising the membership age to 18, incorporating a club location at Highlands Elementary, and hiring an operational team of business professionals, former coaches and Division I athletes.

“We’re happy to have the support,” said John, adding their goal is to make sure the kids and teens have the support and skills to grow to be mentors, productive teens and eventually productive adults.

This year’s Heart of an Angel event will recognize Bret and Krista Parrish, but John said they’ll “have some really cool surprises for the community for everyone who attends. If people miss the event, there going to be upset that they missed it and will probably want to sign up for next year.”

Though McCleary isn’t certain how the turnout will be in this inaugural year, he said the Hamilton Bracket Challenge is not unlike other fundraisers and events that support the city and its organizations.

“There are so many great causes and there are so many reasons to support things in Hamilton,” he said.

HAMILTON BASKETBALL CHALLENGE

The inaugral Hamilton Basketball Challenge involves several restaurants around the city and will support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton. Here’s how the challenge works:

Visit one of the eight participating locations ― Tano Bistro, Casual Pint, Wings on Brookwood, Basil 1791, Hamilton Urban Backyard, Billy Yanks, Municipal Brew Works and Third Eye Brewing ― to fill out an official challenge bracket sheet.

Since there are eight locations, the entry fee will be $20 cash only. Brackets should be filled out on site, so participants will want to familiarize themselves with the teams, though often times, Tyler McCleary, of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association, said it seems like “the less you know the better you do.”

Brackets will be availalbe at the establishments on March 18, and submitted brackets will be picked up at 6 p.m. on March 20.