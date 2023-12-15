Hamilton gets share of ODNR funds for outdoor recreation project

The construction timeline has not yet been established as Hamilton Planning Director Liz Hayden said, “We are waiting for the information with the next steps.”

The state’s NatureWorks grant to the city is just more than $46,200. Hamilton will still need to foot the remaining $58,794 for the $105,000 project.

In all, ODNR provided $1.6 million in funds through its NatureWorks grant program to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans. In addition to Hamilton’s kayak launch project, pickleball, playgrounds, splash pads, disc golf courses, and picnic areas were among the 61 projects in 59 counties that also received funding.

Credit: NICK GRAHAM Credit: NICK GRAHAM

“These projects support the fact that Ohio is a great place for people to live, work and play,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We’re excited to work with our local partners to broaden opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

The RiversEdge kayak launch at Marcum Park will include the construction of a concrete launch and staging area for paddlers. The ODNR NatureWorks grant is for $46,206, and the the project will connect Marcum Park and RiversEdge to an existing ramp that leads to the Great Miami River Trail.

“We make it our mission to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Projects like these help to show families and friends the outdoor adventures that can be found right in their own communities.”

Hamilton residents identified non-motorized watercraft activities as a top priority for activating the river, according to the River Master Plan.

“The river between the dams is ideal for this type of boating. Special events that promote rowing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding should be encouraged,” according to the plan. “The new access ramp to the river at Marcum Park and RiversEdge Amphitheater should be leveraged for more engagement with the river.”