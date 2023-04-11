BreakingNews
Crews respond to Hamilton structure fire
X

Crews respond to Hamilton structure fire

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
Updated 37 minutes ago

Fire crews responded to a fire on See Avenue in Hamilton just before 11:30 a.m. today for a structure fire.

Details of the fire have not yet been released, but it appeared no one was injured.

The Journal-News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Judiciary Committee subpoenas FBI, says it is targeting Catholic...
2
Hamilton’s new Justice Center project to break ground Wednesday
3
Korean fried chicken chain, bb.q Chicken, opens location in Cincinnati
4
West Chester cracks down on illegal signs
5
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5

About the Authors

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter
Follow Nick Graham on twitter
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top