Hamilton family host bake sales to pay for father’s funeral

Destiny and Shawn have four kids together. She said he was a great dad and protective over his family.

“My favorite thing to do was to hang out with my dad, and he actually like really loved me. He loved us all,” said Kamarii Egner, their second youngest child.

Shawn’s kids, nieces and nephews hosted a bake sale to help raise money for his funeral just four days after his death.

“A lot of people, even from out of state, family that they haven’t seen or talked to, a lot of their teachers, showed up for them,” said Destiny. “They raised about $1,300 altogether.”

The bake sale is a tradition in the Egner family. Their cousins have a bake sale and lemonade stand every summer. Destiny said it was the kid’s idea to hold the bake sale to help pay for the funeral.

Recently, they held their second, and likely last, bake sale for Shawn’s funeral. The Egner family also has a GoFundMe set up for anyone who wishes to donate.

Destiny said the funeral is mostly paid for, but any extra money will go towards the kids to celebrate their dad.

“They’re just doing this kinda for them and for after the funeral ‘cause their dad’s birthday is the day after his funeral, so they’re wanting to go do something to celebrate him,” said Destiny.

She told us they are not sure what they will do yet, but it will be something as a family to honor Shawn’s life.

Hamilton police say the shooting happened after an altercation between two people. They said they were not looking for any suspects.

Destiny told us that police told her someone was in custody the day of the shooting but she does not know if they have been charged. She added that detectives are supposed to call her sometime this week.